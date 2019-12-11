MACON, Ga. — 11 pedestrian fatalities -- that’s how many people have been hit and killed by cars in Macon-Bibb County this year, according to Chief Coroner Leon Jones.

Three of them happened on Mercer University Drive.

Ivory Courts owns a clothing shop, overlooking a busy stretch of Mercer University Drive, just blocks from the two latest fatalities.

"At this location, I have a very good view of the road. My living room window, as I call it," says Courts.

If he would’ve looked out of it Friday night, Courts would’ve seen flashing blue lights.

Someone struck and killed 53-year-old Debra Davis and her 6-year-old grandson, Daniel, while they were crossing the street.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Davis “stepped in front of a car."

Courts says he sees people speed down Mercer University Drive all the time.

"Some of them is probably going 60 or 65 just the way they are shooting by," says Courts.

According to Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones, Debra and Daniel’s deaths mark the second and third pedestrian fatalities on Mercer University Drive this year, and the 10th and 11th pedestrian fatalities countywide.

Jones says last year, there were 16 pedestrian fatalities in Macon-Bibb, and 13WMAZ previously reported 7 in 2017, and 8 in 2016.

Courts is content having his shop on Mercer University Drive, but thinks installing another stoplight and crosswalk might prevent another tragedy.

“The people just want to slow down for some reason. Maybe they need to give more tickets, but it’s up to the driver," says Courts.

At this point, it’s unclear if speed was a factor in Friday’s pedestrian fatalities. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are still investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

RELATED: 'She always had her nose in her books:' Mercer senior killed in wreck had dreams to go to medical school

RELATED: UPDATE: Grandmother and grandson hit, killed by car on Mercer University Drive identified

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.