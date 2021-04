This year's address will be held outdoors at the historic Luther Williams Field

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller will be delivering his State of the Community address Thursday morning.

The event is hosted by the Greater Macon Chamber at Luther Williams Field at 11:30 a.m.

People are gathering for lunch and a "stadium experience" as Miller discusses his plans and vision for Macon's future.