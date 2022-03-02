Macon-Bibb adds speed sign to help slow traffic on Ridge Avenue

Commissioner Al Tillman says they are willing to take extra steps to ensure the community's safety on Macon streets.

MACON, Ga. — A new electronic speed sign went up on Ridge Avenue aimed at slowing down drivers on the road.

Neighbors recently spoke to county commissioners, saying something needed to be done. The county placed another radar sign was placed on Ridge Avenue at Ingleside Avenue but some folks say it doesn't help.

Mark Ballard, a Macon artist, says he rides his bike every day, and he says riding on Ridge Avenue is almost terrifying.

"Being a cyclist, you have to be extra careful because the cars, half the time, don't see you anyhow," Ballard said.

