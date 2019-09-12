MACON, Ga. — It's been more than a month since Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare was told they couldn't take any more animals in. Now, shelter groups and rescues are filling up with adoptable pets.

The county says they're waiting on the state Department of Agriculture to schedule a tour and clear them of those violations before they can accept more adoptable pets.

County spokesperson Chris Floore says they still have three dogs available for adoption and one available for rescue, as well as three adoptable cats.

They are holding onto 22 dogs that are considered "legal holds," meaning they are held at the shelter for legal cases, but are not adoptable.

In October, we reported they had to close their doors because they were more than 50 animals over capacity and the state Department of Agriculture said the shelter was dirty and unhealthy.

Many rescue groups in Central Georgia say they are adjusting, many unable to answer, but their voicemails say they're at capacity.

WMAZ tried calling local rescues and shelters to see if they've stepped up to help.

Regina Brabham with Critical Care for Animal Angels in Byron says she's rescued numerous dogs from the shelter to try to help, but now she's full herself.

Floore says they're waiting for the Department of Agriculture to schedule a tour so they can clear them and the shelter can accept more animals again.

He says within the time period, the shelter has been able to make repairs and adjustments to fix the violations.

