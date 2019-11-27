MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: The video with this story is from an earlier robbery in Macon.

Bibb County deputies say a man fired a shot as he ran from a store after a Tuesday night robbery.

It happened just before 11 at the Neighborhood Grocery on Millerfield Road. That's in east Macon.

They don't have much of a description, only saying he was a black man wearing black clothing, a black mask, and green gloves.

They say he walked into the store, showed the clerk a gun, and demanded money.

They didn't say how much cash he took. As he ran from the store investigators say he fired one shot into the air.

No one got hurt.

If you've got any information on the armed robbery you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

