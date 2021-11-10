Macon-Bibb asks Thirsty Turtle to surrender alcohol license

If owner Tim Obelgoner doesn’t, county leaders say they’ll revoke it. If that happens, there can't be any “similar business” there for at least a year.

Macon-Bibb County is giving the Thirsty Turtle two options -- surrender their license within 30 days or the county will revoke the license.

Mayor Lester Miller introduced a motion in lieu of outright revoking the bar’s alcohol license, which allows Tim Obelgoner to “surrender” the alcohol license within 30 days or the county will act to permanently close it.

Commissioners approved the motion Tuesday for the County Attorney’s office to notify the Thirsty Turtle of the Mayor’s recommendation.

Miller says if Tim Obelgoner, owner of the Thirsty Turtle, does not surrender the license within 30 days, and the county revokes the license, there can not be any “similar business” there for at least a 12-month period of time.

Once a person’s license is revoked under county law; that person cannot apply for a new license for 2 years.

13WMAZ reached out to Obelgoner after the motion. He declined to comment.

The latest step from the county comes after two deadly shootings near the downtown Macon bar in the last year.

On Black Friday 2020, a shooting along Cherry Street left one woman dead and seven others injured. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it started with a fight either inside or outside of the Thirsty Turtle.

Less than 24 hours later, Sheriff David Davis suspended their alcohol license. The order suspended alcohol sales for 90 days. In that time, the sheriff’s office reviewed the bar’s operations.

The commission didn’t act in that instance, so the bar received its license back.

This summer, another shooting on Cherry Street that left two people dead and two others injured.

Sheriff Davis says a fight began near the Thirsty Turtle. Shots were fired and then the chaos moved down the street.

“We had a fight inside. We pushed them outside and apparently someone was waiting on the corner of Cherry Street with a gun already. As the fight from the club came outside, it kind of intertwined with what was going on outside,” said Thirsty Turtle general manager, Matthew Obelgoner.