Macon-Bibb celebrates Arbor Day early by planting new variety of cherry tree

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County celebrated Arbor Day by planting a new type of cherry tree! It's called a 'Helen Taft,' named after the presidential spouse who started the Japanese tradition of flower watching in the U.S.

It's a hybrid of the Taiwan cherry and the Yoshino cherry trees seen around Macon. Tree experts in the county saw the Yoshino cherry trees struggling, so they worked to find another breed that will flourish.

Caroline Childs with Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful says it's the perfect time to plant the new trees for the Cherry Blossom Festival.

"Arbor Day is celebrated traditionally at the end of April, but in Georgia it's celebrated a bit earlier," she said. "This is the best time of the year to plant trees so they can flourish within the community."