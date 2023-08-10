A Macon-Bibb Chick-fil-a is set to close for renovation

In a post on the store's Facebook page, the store calls it a "reinvestment [that] will help us serve you better."

MACON, Ga. — If you are looking for a chicken sandwich in the Bass Road area, you might be a little bit disappointed. That's because the Chick-fil-A on Bass is set to close down as they renovate the location.

According to a Facebook post from the Chick-fil-A on Bass Road, the store is set to close between Aug. 14 to Sept. 12. They call it a "reinvestment [that] will help us serve you better."

Their post does not specify what the new renovation is set to bring.

It is the third Macon-Bibb Chick-fil-A that the chain has announced will be closed for construction in recent years.

The Chick-fil-A on Zebulon Road in North Bibb is also set to close.

They are planning to demolish the location and build a dual-drive-through concept with an expanded layout, according to previous 13WMAZ reporting.

The timetable for the demolition and rebuild is unclear.

Even before these recent renovation announcements, the Chick-fill-A on Tom Hill Senior Boulevard also closed down for renovations a few years back.

A spokesperson for the chain announced back in January 2020 that the Chick-fill-A location would be shut down for a total makeover, according to previous reporting from 13WMAZ. They then pushed the renovation back into 2021.

That store was completely demolished, and they built a new building in its place. On June 1, 2021, that location reopened to the public.

According to the owner-operator of the Tom Hill Chick-fill-A location, Divis Clark, the original building was constructed in 1989. But after its demolition, their new building kept a few pieces of the 31-year-old building.

"One thing that's special, I want everyone to pay attention when you come, the door to the right, I've got three brick right there. They're bricks from the old store so they stood there for 31 years. So it has original brick right there and we've added them to the new store," Clark said.

