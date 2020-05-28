MACON, Ga. — District 6 includes Lizella and parts of west Macon, including Thomaston Road, and Columbus Road.

The candidates are former county emergency management director Donald Druitt, insurance adjuster Raymond Wilder, and Robert Abbott, who is retired.

Druitt is originally from upstate New York and moved to Macon 10 years ago. He spent five of those years as the EMA director, and says he's running to help public safety get what they need.

"I've worked with public safety over the last 20 years providing them with money and resources from grants that I wrote, programs that I managed, so I have a good understanding of what we need out here," he says.

Druitt says one of the biggest issues he's seen in his district is roadwork that needs to be done.

"Those dirt roads are really something that need to be taken care of, so if we can work with the property owners and the county to get those roads repaved or paved, that would be much in our advantage."

Raymond Wilder is born and raised in Macon, and is a graduate of Southwest High School. He says he and his wife have lived along Fulton Mill Road for the last 32 years and he also says road conditions are the biggest issue.

"We've got roads like Columbus Road, Knoxville Road, Mt. Pleasant Church Road, some of Fulton Mill Road just several roads all over this county," he says.

Wilder says he wants to keep Macon a great place to raise a family. "Our daughter, son-in-law, my two grandchildren also live in Lizella so I have a deeply vested interest in the area because like I said, I've been here most all my life."

Robert Abbott is originally from Valdosta, but he's lived in Macon for the last 20 years. After 40 years of managing national companies like AT&T, he is now retired, and says he has all of the time necessary to work in the interest of his district.

"I've got all day, every day that I can contribute to this job, and I feel like time is what's necessary because you can't work a job and do this, too, because this is really a full-time job if you do it correctly."

Abbott adds that the biggest issue he hopes to address is the city and county budget.

"The county doesn't own anything, it's owned by the taxpayers and it's funded by tax dollars so if that's limited, it's basically running the county on what the taxpayers turn into the county as far as taxes, sales tax," he says.

If you haven't voted already, you have until June 9 to cast your vote.

RELATED: Meet 2020 Macon-Bibb County mayoral candidate Blake Sullivan

RELATED: Meet the 4 candidates running for Macon-Bibb County Commission, District 5

RELATED: Meet 2020 Macon-Bibb Mayoral Candidate Larry Schlesinger

RELATED: Meet 2020 Macon-Bibb Mayoral Candidate Lester Miller

RELATED: Meet the Republican State Representative candidates for District 147

RELATED: Meet the 2 candidates running for Bibb County Board of Education's District 3 seat

RELATED: Meet the candidates running for Macon district attorney

RELATED: Thomas, Jones running for District 4 commission seat

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.