MACON, Ga. — The 2020 election is bringing the biggest shake-up in Macon-Bibb County’s government since the 2014 consolidation.

With Mayor Robert Reichert term-limited out and incumbents choosing not to run in five of the nine commission districts, the majority of the local government is turning over.

A crowded field in several districts means we still won’t know the final make-up of the local government until after the run-off election on August 11.

Here is a list of the candidates for each district.

It will be updated to reflect who won each district as the results come in, so be sure to bookmark this page.

District 1: Food services manager John Adams, retired insurance worker Valerie Wynn (incumbent)

District 2: Former Macon-Bibb Firefighter Paul Bronson, Macon-Bibb Transit Authority planner Weston Stroud

District 3: Commissioner Elaine Lucas was the only commissioner without opposition.

For an interactive map of the Macon-Bibb Commission Districts, click this link.

District 4: Realtor Mallory Jones III (incumbent), Newtown Macon's George Thomas

District 5: Public relations firm owner Seth Clark, retired behavioral health worker Louie Hargrove, business owner and entrepreneur Carlton Kitchens, and personal development mentor Erion Smith.

District 6: Former county EMA director Donald Druitt, insurance adjuster Raymond Wilder, and Robert Abbott

District 7: General contractor Bill Howell is a general contractor, Army veteran Tim Rivers, and federal IT specialist Bonnie Thompson

District 8: Virgil Watkins Jr. (incumbent), Stacy Jenkins who worked in research for a local charitable foundation, and behavioral healthcare worker Michele Parks

District 9: Brendalyn Bailey, Al Tillman (incumbent)

The runoff is scheduled for Tuesday, August 11.

