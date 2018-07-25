On Tuesday, Bibb County commissioners heard that the Macon Water Authority wants to spend $25 million on new storm drains. That money would be dispersed over 10 years.

Hours after that meeting, there was flooding everywhere -- a lake and dam on Bowman Road was completely overwhelmed with water. Mike Mullen got it all on camera. He says he was about to leave work when the water started pouring in the crack in the door.

“I've never seen a wall of rain like that. Literally, the streets, in less than a hour, were so full of water, the cars were floating,” said Mullen.

At the bottom of the hill where Mullen works at Lakeside Commons, there is one singular storm drain.

Macon-Bibb County’s Public Works Department is responsible for the upkeep of that storm drain and the Macon Water Authority is responsible for funding drainage projects.

MWA presented a presentation at Tuesday night’s Macon-Bibb County commission meeting that they would use $25 million of SPLOST money that will go directly for storm water drainage. The SPLOST funds would go to repair and upgrade the current storm drain system.

Mullen says his primary concern is safety and says he's happy money may be going to a new system to prevent this from happening.

“Just that they're adequate so the storm drainage system can handle a rain like we had yesterday,” said Mullen.

© 2018 WMAZ