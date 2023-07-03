Macon-Bibb commissioners to discuss approving new election supervisor

This comes two weeks after a lawsuit filed by the county Board of Elections was dismissed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb commissioners are set to discuss approving a new election supervisor, according to their agenda for Tuesday.

This comes two weeks after a lawsuit filed by the county Board of Elections was dismissed.

The Board of Elections filed the suit against Mayor Lester Miller and county commissioners claiming the Mayor and commission did not have the power to select an elections supervisor.

Macon Superior Court Judge Connie Williford ruled the lawsuit had to be dismissed because it violated the Georgia constitution. The judge said the elections board also lacks the power to sue.

The disagreement began after the county's elections supervisor resigned last year and the Mayor and commission rejected her replacement.

Mayor Miller and the elections board joined a committee to find a replacement, but the elections board backed out and initiated legal action.

According to the agenda, commissioners are also set to approve four election board members.

The Republican committee selected Joel Hazard and Robert Abbott.

The Democratic committee selected Karen Evans-Daniel and Thomas Ellington, according to the resolution.