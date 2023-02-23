Macon-Bibb commissioners give final approval on $700k downtown area security cameras

Fort Valley State University and the Macon Housing Authority also use Verkada cameras.

MACON, Ga. — Thursday was a big night in Macon: Daybreak's 10th annual Sleepout.

Around 90 people set up tents and campfires, and sleep under the stars to bring attention to Central Georgia's homeless community.

They've raised more than $250,000, and they say there's more coming in. Carter, 8, from Warner Robins pitched in.

"I said, 'Hey, my Grandpa has a bunch of boxes in the back of his U-Haul shop.' So I went and got this box, and a red marker and a black marker, and I started drawing," he recalled.

Carter raised $75 with his red and black donation box. Something inspired him.

"The day before Thanksgiving, I was handing out food for the homeless with my family," he said.

Carter presented the money to the folks at Daybreak on the night of their 10th annual Sleepout. This year, it's in Carolyn Crayton Park. There are some new safety measures coming there soon for events just like it: security cameras.

"I think that's a direction a lot of city and county governments are going because it provides a lot more eyes on the streets," said Foster Fowler, who camped out this year.

Macon-Bibb commissioners gave final approval this week on a $700,000 camera system from Verkada. Cameras will span Carolyn Crayton Park, Spring Street Riverwalk and several blocks downtown.

Will Stanford is one of the campers this year. He's not so surprised.

"I mean, you have a camera connected to your phone that's probably connected to the internet 24/7 anyway. So, it's nothing short of that," he said.

Stanford says if nothing else, he thinks it's a good safety measure.

"I know that the county is trying to support security and safety, so that's always a good thing," he said.

Fort Valley State University and the Macon Housing Authority both use the same camera system.

The county says they didn't need to ask for bids on the project because Verkada is a state vendor.