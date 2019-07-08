Macon-Bibb County employees can expect a bonus this year.

Tuesday night, Macon-Bibb commissioners voted to override the Mayor Robert Reichert's July 24th veto of a one-time $1,000 bonus for county employees.

RELATED: Commissioner responds after Macon-Bibb Mayor vetoes $1,000 bonus for city employees

RELATED: Macon-Bibb Mayor vetoes $1,000 bonus for city employees

Commissioners voted 8-1 to overturn the veto. Commissioner Scotty Shepherd was the only commissioner to vote “No.”

We’ll have more on this story tonight on 13WMAZ news at 11.

RELATED: 'I wish he would resign today:' Bibb County Sheriff's employee responds to mayor's bonus veto