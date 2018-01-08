Commissioners will decide on Tuesday to approve or disapprove a 4.3 millage rate increase, but some are looking to the future on how to prevent this from happening next year.

Commissioners Al Tillman and Valerie Wynn both mention an OLOST as a possible alternative to another millage rate increase next year.

“We can get an OLOST and use 100 percent of that to roll back property taxes,” said Wynn.

Tillman agreed.

“What would you rather have? An OLOST where your kids, children and everybody pays into it or a property tax where only property owners pay into it,” said Tillman.

The OLOST would be a penny tax on any goods in Macon-Bibb County.

Right now, Macon-Bibb has a seven percent sales tax.

Four cents goes towards the state government, while three goes towards the county government.

But if the OLOST passes, an additional penny would be put in the county’s general fund.

Chris Floore, county spokesperson, estimates the OLOST could bring in $26 to 28 million dollars each year.

The OLOST would need approval from the Georgia General Assembly and is unlikely to pass if local legislators are opposed.

Macon state representative James Beverly says he won't vote for an OLOST if Bibb County doesn't look at their spending.

"I would say to the county commissioners and the mayor is, number one have you exhausted all possibilities... Have you looked at the budget again? What is the true cost of running this government?" Beverly said.

So while Bibb commissioners might be looking for a solution for next year, the power is not necessarily in their hands.

Beverly says the Georgia General Assembly could consider a Macon-Bibb County OLOST in its 2019 session in January.

