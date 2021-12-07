Macon-Bibb Commissioners to discuss distributing $18+ million of American Rescue Plan funds

Bibb County leaders will talk about whether to put $4 million of the funds toward the Brookdale Warming Center

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County commissioners are set to discuss distributing over $18 million dollars worth of American Rescue Plan funds on Tuesday.

The organizations and initiatives they're looking to allocate money to are those that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the big highlights include: $5 million for blight elimination and building more affordable housing, $3 million toward Visit Macon to boost tourism, and $4 million toward the Brookdale Warming Center.

Mayor Lester Miller told 13WMAZ in April that he planned to secure around 15 years worth of funding for the Brookdale Warming Center. The ordinance says the $4 million would be used for building upgrades, staffing, personal protective equipment and "additional support and operational services."

Mayor Lester Miller and Mayor Pro Tem Seth Clark are also sponsoring an ordinance to put $2 million toward "community violence interruption services."

Another big focus for the administration is putting some of federal funds toward housing. The agenda says commissioners are set to discuss putting $1 million toward NewTown Macon and $600,000 toward Historic Macon Foundation.