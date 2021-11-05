'A long time coming': Macon-Bibb completes 30 in 30 blight initiative

The city has demolished 30 houses in under 30 days, and started improvements for the Historic Linwood Cemetery

MACON, Georgia — Editor's Note: Video in this story is from an investigative piece on who owns blight in the county.

On Wednesday, Macon-Bibb County celebrated the completion of its ’30 in 30’ initiative.

Crews were out on Pursley Street demolishing homes 29, 30, and 31 on Mayor Lester Miller’s list. It’s part of his project to fight blight and improve the entrance of the Historic Linwood Cemetery.

Miller and District 3 Commissioner Elaine Lucas both say the cleanup is long overdue.

"This area's been calling for this for a long time," said Miller. "It's been a long time coming. Most importantly it's bringing the neighborhood together. It's bringing the organizations together, all of our great partners together. They're pulling together to do what we believe is right in Macon-Bibb County."

"It just so exciting because a lot of neighborhoods have been neglected," Lucas said. "People have been neglected. The cemetery, there's not been as much support for getting it upgraded as there should have been, but I see in this project a way of achieving all those goals.”

Miller says they'll be announcing a plan to demolish another 50 blighted homes soon.