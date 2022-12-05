Macon-Bibb continues search for elections supervisor

Tuesday, the county commission delayed their vote on who gets the position.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — It all came down to a vote.

Tuesday, Macon-Bibb commissioners decided to delay the decision that would give Canetra Ford the supervisor of elections job.

"It's been here in the Macon-Bibb County organization for a couple of weeks now," Commissioner Virgil Watkins told his colleagues about the election board's recommendation.

The election board recommends people for the job, and the Macon-Bibb County commission makes the final call.

When Watkins asked to add a discussion on Ford's nomination to the agenda, they voted no. That was that.

"I don't know that we have enough information on the one candidate, and personally I'd like to see two candidates or three," Commissioner Bill Howell explained.

Watkins believes Ford's rejection stems from a 2020 tweet commenting on Kamala Harris as vice president. That's according to reporting from our partners at Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism.

Howell voted against the motion. He says he didn't know anything about the post. Howell says it's possible Ford could still get the job.

"I'd rather us wait a month and make sure that we get the right candidate rather than rush into this," Howell said. "This job's been open since January, and I hate that it's come up right here when we're at the primary, but to me, it's better that we get the right person for the job than to rush the position."

In the meantime, he says things are in good hands with Interim Elections Supervisor Tom Gillon.

"Elections are going fairly smoothly. We haven't had a huge turnout, but we've had a steady flow of voters," Gillon said.

Gillon encourages everyone to get out and vote in the primary.