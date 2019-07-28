MACON, Ga. —

Macon-Bibb County is now going after people who damage county property.

In April, the commission approved an agreement with Peachtree Recovery Services to investigate accidents resulting in damage to county property, then collect money to cover repairs and replacements.

County Manager Keith Moffett says those damages include road signs, fire hydrants, guard rails, concrete walls, and medians, among others.

They're using the same agreement to investigate a car wreck that destroyed the Macon-Bibb welcome sign on Highway 247 last month. A Bibb County Sheriff's report says a speeding driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the sign.

But since the county began the partnership, Moffett says Peachtree Recovery has 'hit the ground running.'

So far, the county has been able to keep nearly $12,000 in their pockets, and Peachtree Recovery is in the process of collecting another $34,000 for Macon-Bibb County.

Moffett says the process is quite simple.

"Peachtree gets the police report, from there they either contact the person responsible for the damage or contact their insurance company," Moffett said.

Then, the county gives Peachtree an estimate on how much it will cost to remove and replace the property.

Moffett says the county entered the agreement to be better stewards of taxpayers' money.

"We spend a fair amount of money installing these signs. So when they’re damaged we want to get the money back for our taxpayers," Moffett said.

According to a July 2019 report from Peachtree Recovery Services, there are 93 pending claims the company is looking into for the county, which means there's even more money to save.