MACON, Ga. — Macon Mayor Robert Reichert says the COVID-19 crisis has knocked the county's finances for a loop. His budget proposal on Tuesday reflected that.

Though the mayor did not propose increasing taxes, he says the county needs to cut the budget by 10 percent.

These proposed budget cuts were not a surprise for commissioners.

"We are just not going to have the same amount of revenue coming in next year," said Commissioner Larry Schlesinger.

This is because COVID-19 has affected the amount of money coming in from sales tax, hotel-motel-tax, and fines and fees.

"We have to do more with less, and there's going to be difficult decisions moving forward," Schlesinger added.

Reichert proposed one of those hard decisions, looking to cut $16.6 million, beginning with personnel costs. Employees make up 80 percent of the budget.

"It's hard to imagine a way to balance our budget without adversely impacting our employees," Reichert said.

He proposed furloughing some county workers, beginning with recreation employees. June through August, they would be furloughed 4 days a week.

Reichert says this would result in $660,000 in savings in the three months.

Then, workers in other departments would lose a half-day's pay each week for the entire fiscal year. This would amount to around $2.8 million in savings, the mayor said.

Reichert says deputies, firefighters and 911 staff would not be furloughed.

"We know we need to put paying our employees and adjusting the pay at the forefront," said Virgil Watkins, talking about the priorities for the budget before the presentation.

With that, Reichert says these temporary cuts will be offset by a new pay scale which will be permanent.

"I recognize and understand, however, that this is not what you deserve," Reichert said. "I ask only for your understanding of the circumstances that compel the proposals of this budget."

Reichert suggested other cuts like not filling job vacancies or spending on capital improvement. He also proposed reducing fuel costs, travel, and contract services.

The commission is set to approve the budget on June 9th. They're scheduled to meet this Thursday to discuss the budget further.

The full proposed FY 2021 budget is posted on Macon-Bibb County's website.

