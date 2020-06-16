MACON, Ga. — The area outside the Tubman Museum is now clean, but on Monday evening, interim executive director Harold Young says it was a different story.

He says says he was heartbroken when he called the Bibb Sheriff's Office for vandalism. "I'm trying not to get emotional about this," he says, as he talks about the moment he saw the words.

"Somebody told me the reason why this is it's a rebellious retaliation for a lot of people wanting the statues to be removed, and said, 'This offends us,'" he explains.

He's referring to Macon's Confederate statue downtown, where a group held a news conference last week asking that it be removed.

He says if that's the reason, this is not the right way to show anger.

"The Tubman Museum should not offend you. This is where people come to learn," says Young.

This is not the only vandalism that Macon-Bibb County cleaned up this week. The county says they've also had to replace street signs along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, one outside of the Douglass Theatre, and one on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Elm Street. In each case, vandals painted over King's name.

"There's no reason to deface your city if you live here, whoever the vandals are. There's no reason for this," Young says.

Rob Ryals, Director of Facilities Management for the county, says they've had to replace three street signs total, but it takes away from their other duties, like putting up stop signs and replacing other worn down signs.

"Vandalism is not the answer, it's foolishness, it's absolute foolishness, and it's not the way to get the point across at all," he says.

Young says up to this point, they have been satisfied with the security downtown, but now, it may time to look into extra security measures.

He also says the building has security cameras and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Macon-Bibb County says the best way to report vandalism is to use the SeeClickFix app or send a picture and location to the Macon-Bibb County Facebook page.

