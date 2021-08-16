Macon-Bibb County closes landfill to public

The change is effective immediately

MACON, Ga. — It's been in the works for years, and now it's official. Bibb County closed its landfill to the public, effective immediately.

In a news release, the county says they're currently working to shut down the landfill altogether. It's running out of space and earned poor scores on some recent state inspections.

For now, people can bring trash to more than 10 large dumpsters on 11th Street, south of downtown Macon.

Those dumpsters will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They won't accept paint, batteries, hazardous material, propane tanks, and tires. There will not be a charge for people to leave material in those containers.

The county plans to build a convenience center on 11th Street where trash will be hauled out of town.