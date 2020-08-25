Commissioner Virgil Watkins is proposing to put funding towards remote learning, small businesses and agencies supporting the homeless and vulnerable people

MACON, Ga. — The Governor's Office of Planning and Budget has allocated over $8 million to Macon Bibb County for phase 1 of 3 of COVID-19 relief funding through the CARES Act.

On Tuesday, Macon-Bibb County commissioners will discuss how to divvy up that funding.

"It's giving us an opportunity to specialize in one thing directly addressing COVID-19," said Commissioner Virgil Watkins.

Watkins wants to set aside $1 million for local organizations who support people affected by homelessness, like Daybreak, Loaves and Fishes, and the Salvation Army.

In a statement to 13WMAZ, Major Johnny Poole with the Salvation Army says if they receive some money, they'll "be able to assist with rental payments, utility bills, and housing/utility payments."

Watkins also wants to set aside another million dollars for a grant fund to support local agencies that provide food for elderly, disabled and vulnerable people in the county.

He wants to allocate $1 million for resources relating to remote learning to help Bibb County School students and families.

"Providing them with individual hot spots, also outfitting our local parks and rec facilities with WiFi and things of that nature. We're thinking it could have some impact," Watkins said.

Lastly, Watkins wants to put $1 million towards a grant fund for small businesses who have taken a hit from COVID-19, specifically those who have not received support from the Paycheck Protection Program.

The county has already spent money that will be reimbursed through CARES Act Funding. Some of those expenses include personal protective equipment for employees, paid medical leave and teleworking technology.

With CARES Act funding in this case, the county must pull from the fund balance. They'll later be reimbursed for the money spent through the Coronavirus Relief Fund Program. The over $8 million must be spent by September 1st, according to Watkins.