Macon-Bibb County Commissioners to tour Macon Mall amphitheater for first time on Tuesday

Mayor Lester Miller calls the progress "impressive.”

MACON, Ga. — If you drive by the Macon Mall on Eisenhower Parkway you can see construction underway. But this Tuesday Macon- Bibb County Commissioners are set to get an inside look of the progress.

Mayor Miller tells 13WMAZ county leaders will go inside the amphitheater for the first time on Tuesday.

They'll be able to walk the stage and actually sit in the suites. Then, they'll walk next door to the mall to tour the new completed courtrooms and the board of elections office.

Miller says they'll also see a demo of the what the new offices will look like for the Middle Georgia Regional Commission, a library, and planning and zoning.

The mall tour is set to start at 11 a.m.

Earlier in the day, commissioners will also tour a facility behind the courthouse downtown at 688 Walnut Street.

The county bought the space about a year ago and moved some offices into the building over the last several months.