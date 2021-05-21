Macon-Bibb County continues to see recycling pickup delays

The county says Advanced Disposal received 15 applications at their latest job fair. The company says they still have a staffing shortage

MACON, Ga. — Advanced Disposal says they have an "unprecedented labor shortage" due to the pandemic, and they're trying to improve pick up with the employees they have, but still, some parts of the county have not had their recycling picked up for three weeks.

"It was supposed to be picked up last week and everybody on the street left there's out," said Marcia Caldwell.

Blue recycling cans line dozens of county streets--some filled to the brim and waiting to be picked up.

"They came by today and it still wasn't picked up," Caldwell said.

Caldwell says her recycling hasn't been picked up for now three weeks. Advanced Disposal is supposed to pick it up every other week.

"Well, what do we do with it?" Caldwell said.

So many of Caldwell's neighbors have decided to just keep the bins out until the company gets around to picking them up. But she says they don't know when that will be.

County Manager Keith Moffett told 13 WMAZ earlier this month that the county's contracted recycling and trash service is working to solve their staffing problem and pick up what they can. Moffett says the Advanced Disposal has moved drivers from the recycling route to normal household trash pickup.

Advanced Disposal says they're trying to hire more people, even offering a $5,000 bonus. The county says the company held a job fair two weeks ago and received 15 applications.

In response to Advanced Disposal not picking up recycling on time, some customers are raising questions about the county's contract with the company, and the fees being paid for their services.

"We're paying for it. It's a service. If we honor that, they should be honoring their part of the bargain," Caldwell said.

County spokesperson Chris Floore says households pay $20 for trash pickup each month. $11.05 of that goes to Advanced Disposal. It costs a household $2.50 a month for recycling pick up.

If you're seeing delays in pickup, the county asks you call Advanced Disposal at (478) 405-5000.

Waste Management, the company that bought out Advanced Disposal, sent a statement to 13 WMAZ for customers affected: