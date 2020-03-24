MACON, Ga. — Sheriff David Davis reminded Macon-Bibb County to take the state of emergency seriously.

Sheriff Davis posted a video on Facebook hours after Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert announced the emergency declaration. Monday morning, Reichert announced that businesses must close or modify their operations for the next two weeks. Sheriff Davis echoed that message and says his deputies will be working on the front lines to make sure people are following the guidelines set by the state of emergency.

“During this state of emergency, members of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office will be out on the streets,” said Sheriff Davis. “The fact that people may be out after businesses are closed and under this state of emergency will be consider suspicious in itself and those individuals may be stopped and questioned.”

The sheriff says there are state laws like loitering and trespassing that may be enforced depending on the situation.

