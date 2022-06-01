Macon-Bibb County expands convenience center hours to include weekends

You can now dispose of your trash at 10 large dumpsters in downtown Macon every day of the week.

MACON, Ga. — You now have more opportunities to drop off your trash in Macon-Bibb County. The hours at the convenience center have now expanded to give people more access to unload their trash.

You can dispose of your trash at 10 large dumpsters in downtown Macon, located at 1010 11th Street. The new hours of the temporary center will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.

Solid Waste Manager Maurice Jackson spoke about the recent trash problems.

“We know that, for one, you’re very frustrated. But we’re just asking for your patience and just give us the opportunity to get everything caught up and I guarantee you that everything will run smoothly after we get everything clean,” he said.

You must have a valid Macon-Bibb County driver’s license to use the center. Recent residents can use a utility, lease agreement, or mortgage. The county plans to add three more centers in the near future.