MACON, Ga. — A film production company plans on using controlled propane flames in downtown Macon.

Nearly five years, filmmakers exploded a bus in downtown Macon without warning. Now, the county is requiring film production companies to take extra precautions when using pyrotechnics.

As the saying goes, "Fool me once, shame on you, but fool me twice, shame on me." The county is making sure they won't get fooled twice.

The contract between Macon-Bibb County and Random Productions stands out.

On the first page, it states, "County has prior experience with being defrauded by film production teams who have discussed in advance the use of small-scale, minimal-impact pyrotechnic effects...but then deployed large and dangerous explosive effects in Downtown Macon-Bibb County."

Who can forget what happened in 2015?

"It was a lesson to be learned back then," said Assistant Fire Chief Shane Edwards.

The explosion wrecked storefronts and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage. Bibb County says filmmakers never warned them about the bus explosion.

Greg Black, owner at Black Hammond Music Store, wasn't in his business when it happened but has heard the stories.

"All the glass was replaced in this building. They were all blown out," Black said.

Now, a different company, Random Productions, plans to use controlled propane flames downtown.

However, the county is taking precautions including asking the filmmakers to collaborate with the fire department on plan for the pyrotechnics.

"We've met them multiple times in person and have actually met where they're wanting to do it downtown. We've had the boots on the grounds and walked the streets and pointed out where these actions will take place," Edwards said.

Black says hearing that Bibb County's fire department is involved makes him feel better more pyrotechnics coming to downtown.

"I appreciate the county demanding the test, but what if the flames are stronger than anticipated?" Black said.

Edwards ensures the fire department and production has a plan.

"They're controlled by propane valves. They can control how much is discharged and how big the flames are and how large the flames will be. We're actually seeing that ahead of time," Edwards said.

Under the contract, the fire marshal can modify or cancel those special effects if they determine it's unsafe.

According to their schedule filed with the county, filming will happen on Second Street, Cotton Avenue and Mulberry Street Lane through November 16th.

