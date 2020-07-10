Macon-Bibb County Fire Department kicks off 2020 Fire Prevention Week

They will head to east Macon neighborhoods every Thursday in October to give smoke detectors to people who need them

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department is participating in Fire Prevention Week this week.

One of this year's themes is how to stop a fire before it happens.

The fire department is urging people to keep their cooking areas clear.

You should also be sure that your fire alarms are working and you should have a fire escape plan in case of emergency.

During Tuesday's event, the department honored Louise Poe and her three daughters for their work in fire prevention education in Macon.

"We want to make it safe and make it a better place because Macon-Bibb County is a wonderful place. It's the heart of Georgia, it's the heart of Georgia so we've got to keep it as wonderful a place as it can be and we certainly want to do our part, so anything we can do to help make Macon-Bibb a better place to be, we want to be a part of that," says Fire Chief Marvin Riggins.

