Macon-Bibb County Fire Department names Shane Edwards new chief

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County commissioners met Tuesday evening to approve Shane Edwards as Macon-Bibb's permanent fire chief.
Commissioners voted Edwards in unanimously, with half the room filled with firefighters and giving him a standing ovation.
According to the fire department's Facebook page, Edwards has been with the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department for 32 years, where he was promoted to Assistant Fire Chief in 2013. He was named interim fire chief last year following former Chief Marvin Riggins' retirement.
An installation ceremony will be held at the firehouse in downtown Macon Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.