Macon-Bibb County Health Department holds mask giveaway at Tubman Museum

Some people found it easier to mask up today.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Health Department partnered with local community sites to provide free face masks to people Saturday morning.

People had the opportunity to pick up free masks at the Tubman Museum from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those who dropped by received a bag, blue paper masks and a washable cloth covering.

Alicia Wright with the Macon-Bibb County Health Department says we all need masks, especially if you find yourself in tight spaces.