Macon-Bibb County celebrates relocation of health department

MACON, Georgia — Macon-Bibb County’s health department moved into a new home Monday.

City officials and medical workers gathered on Forsyth Street to cut the ribbon opening its new offices.

The new clinic will come with new features like a separate area for teenagers, and the return of the dental health unit.

The clinic looks to hit the ground running and start giving out COVID tests as early as Friday.

Macon-Bibb Health Department administrator, Dr. Jimmie Smith, says the new clinic speaks to the dedication of the city when it comes to healthcare.

“In terms of the community, I think #1 it shows the commitment of our city and county, or our county leaders toward public health. It shows the continued effort as we’re trying to address COVID-19, but it also shows our commitment to address the social determinants of health,” said Smith.