MACON, Ga. — Victims of domestic violence shared their stories at a domestic violence candlelight vigil in Macon Tuesday night.

"I felt like if I would've tried to leave, he would have killed me. I was punched, kicked, burned with an iron, slammed, drove through a parking lot and sexually abused," said one speaker who attended the vigil.

The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia and Crisis Line Safe House came together Tuesday night for the vigil at the Government Center in downtown Macon.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Organizers say there are many different types of domestic violence, including physical sexual and economic abuse.

Vice President of Programs for the rescue mission Jason Beek says this is about sticking together to help other victims.

"We need one another, we need each other's backs, we need each other voices, we have to start speaking up when we see things. We can no longer be the type of community that turns a blind eye to injustice and the things that are going on. That's the only way that we're going to grow, that's the only way that we're going to see healing from these type things," said Beek.

If you or someone you know are a victim of abuse, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

