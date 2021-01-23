Macon-Bibb County hosts neighborhood cleanup

Over 87,000 pounds of debris from illegal dumping was cleaned up this week.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County hosted a cleanup event on Saturday.

Last Friday, Macon Mayor Lester Miller announced a new plan to reduce illegal dumping in Macon.

In the programs first week, the county says they've removed over 87,000 pounds of debris from illegal dumps and clear over 100 cubic yards of waste.

The county hosts cleanups in different parts of the city.

Organizer of Saturday's event, George Crawley, says it takes a lot of community efforts to cleanup a city.