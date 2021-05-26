Macon-Bibb County in need of lifeguards to fully open public pools

The Recreation Department still needs to hire 23 more lifeguards in order to open all public pools

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County officials say they can't open all pools for Memorial Day weekend because there aren't enough lifeguards.

A news release from the county says the recreation department and Lake Tobesofkee need lifeguards before Saturday, May 29.

Public pools are supposed to open for the summer on Saturday morning at 10 a.m., but the rec department still needs 23 lifeguards in order to open all of them.

That means public pools will have to alternate by opening three pools one day and three another since there aren't enough lifeguards hired. They will have to continue to alternate until all the pools are fully staffed.

Lake Tobesofkee still needs eight lifeguards to fully staff all park beaches, and Claystone Park and Arrowhead Park will need lifeguards starting Friday all the way through Labor Day weekend. Sandy Beach will also need lifeguards when it opens later this summer.

The release says lifeguards will work Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To apply to be a lifeguard, you have to be at least 18, be a high school graduate or have a GED, have six months to three years experience directly related to water safety instructions, and be CPR certified. Lifeguards make $10.03 an hour.

For people interested in being a lifeguard that are not certified right now, the Recreation Department and Lake Tobesfokee will train and certify all hired applicants.