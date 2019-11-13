MACON, Ga. — It's hard to get extremely excited over toilet paper and paper towels, but the crowd went wild when Robert Irving, President of Irving Paper, announced they had already fully staffed their paper making plant in Macon with 200 people.

"We are proud to grow right here in Macon, Georgia," said Irving.

Irving announced a plan to invest an additional $400 million to expand their plant, on top of the $470 million they've already spent.

"We're not done yet. We've already sold out this facility," said Irving.

With the expansion, they'll be able to add another machine, doubling the amount of paper products they can produce.

The expansion will also including adding another 150 jobs on top of the 200 employees they already hired.

Mayor Robert Reichert says Macon's location and a willing workforce help entice these companies to settle and grow.

"And to have you double down on Macon-Bibb is a tremendous amount of confidence in our community. We love you," said Reichert.

Industrial authority spokesperson Robby Fountain says Macon-Bibb County and the region around it have a lot to offer. The says they've added more than 2,000 jobs in the last 3 years.

Irving says the project will be completed by January 2021.

