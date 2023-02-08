Macon-Bibb County opens third convenience center

Convenience centers fit into Mayor Lester Miller's effort to curb illegal dumping in Macon-Bibb County.

MACON, Ga. — Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful, the Solid Waste Department, the mayor and the county commission will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at 9 a.m.

This isn't about a glitzy new business or a brand-new park. Instead, it is what the county calls a convenience center -- a site where residents can dispose of their trash -- at 1520 Ninadel Drive off of Montpelier Avenue.

“Our goal is to make it easier for people to drop off their debris, old furniture, tires, and more, and to help reduce illegal dumping in our neighborhoods,” Mayor Lester Miller said.

This is the third convenience center opened by Macon-Bibb County. The first location opened is located at 1010 11th Street, a stone's throw away from the old landfill and the second location is at 4214 Fulton Mill Road in south Bibb.

A convenience center is a place where residents can drop off yard debris, bagged household garbage, building material, scrap metal, tires, furniture and recycling. The county puts some restrictions on drop offs like residents can only drop off 4 tires and they do not accept logs or tree stumps.

“This is another step in keeping our community clean and giving everyone the opportunity to dispose of trash properly,” Miller said on the Bibb County website page. “Providing an additional center to dispose of debris will not only provide convenience for people but will hopefully cut down on illegal dumping.”

The center will operate primarily on the weekend.

The location at 1520 Ninadel Drive will be open from Saturday to Sunday from 8:31 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., however, the hours are subject to change for weather, holidays and other factors. Its first day in operation is Aug. 5.

The first convenience center at 1010 11th Street near downtown Macon is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The second location at 4214 Fulton Mill Road is open Thursday through Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The convenience centers are only for Macon-Bibb residents and you must bring a valid driver's license.