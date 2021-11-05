Macon-Bibb County closes in on 100th home demolition this year

Mayor Miller's fight against blight started with the '30 in 30 Days' initiative in April and kept going.

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story is from a 13Investigates piece on who owns Macon-Bibb's biggest blight eyesores.

Bibb County’s fight against blight is hitting a milestone Wednesday morning – 100 demolitions.

According to a news release from the county, it will happen around 9:30 a.m. at a home in the 3200-block of Atkins Drive in west Macon.

“I can’t thank enough all of the people that have made this happen,” wrote Mayor Lester Miller. “Our crews have worked tirelessly these past eight months to remove these dangerous structures and clean up our community.”

Mayor Miller announced his plan to demolish 30 houses in 30 days back in April, and kept it going once they hit the goal early. He says they’ll continue removing blight in the new year.

You can watch Wednesday morning's demolition on the county's Facebook page.

According to J.T. Ricketson, the city’s Director of Code Enforcement, for a building to be classified for tear down; it must meet several requirements and fall into the categories of either blight or nuisance per se.

“First off, both have to be unoccupied and they need to be in very poor condition,” said Ricketson.

If a building makes the nuisance per se category, it can begin the process of becoming demolished. If it qualifies under blight, the owners of the property have about 15 days to either repair the property or it will be torn down.