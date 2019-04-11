MACON, Ga. — Days after issuing a lookout for a woman accused of stealing two boxes off a doorstep, investigators have her in custody.

According to Bibb County jail records, Melissa Spires aka Melissa Saunders was arrested Sunday around 2:40 p.m.

A lookout was issued for her on Friday after warrants were issued for arrest on charges of theft by taking and criminal trespass.

Those charges stem from an incident on Oct. 29 at a home on Summit Avenue.

Surveillance footage showed a Chevrolet Suburban and the passenger of the Suburban got out and took two boxes from the porch.

Those boxes contained women's boots and a child's fishing toys.

Anyone with additional information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

BSO

RELATED HEADLINES

'You never think it will happen to you:' Package thefts spike during the holiday season

We asked 86 burglars how they broke into homes

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.