'We don't need anymore needless deaths': Macon-Bibb County receives grant to improve pedestrian safety

The review board was awarded a $23,400 grant from the Governor's office of highway safety, to continue their On the Move campaign.

MACON, Ga. — One Macon group got a grant in hopes of improving pedestrian safety, predominantly on Pio Nono Avenue.

Pio Nono Avenue is just one of the streets in Macon where pedestrian fatalities have occurred.

"We don't need anymore needless deaths," Pedestrian Safety Review Board Member Charise Stephens said. "Our goal is to advocate for safe ways for pedestrians to get from place A, to place B."

The review board was awarded a $23,400 grant from the Governor's office of highway safety, to continue their "On the Move" campaign.

"We're going to utilize this grant money for outreach programs and really bringing information to where we need it the most. Some of our hotspots here in Macon-Bibb County," Stephens said.

The review board will buy armbands and marketing materials to give out to people in areas where accidents occur often.

Stephens says that a lot of training opportunities will also be offered for pedestrian safety advocates.

"We just want to do what we can to educate pedestrians as well as drivers, so we can have a safer city," Stephens said.

Richone Jackson is apart of Macon's youth cycling team, and he says he's had a couple of close calls.

"One incident, a lady was going so fast through traffic, and usually we try to ride in a group and never ride alone. We were group riding and she literally ran dead into the back of us," Jackson said.

Stephens says that incidents like this are reasons why both drivers and pedestrians need to be educated when it comes to traffic safety.