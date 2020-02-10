Bibb County Recreation plans 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween

It's a fall festival for man's best friend, complete with a costume contest and doggy bags

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Bibb Recreation Department is hosting its 5th Annual Howl-O-Ween event at the Macon Dog Park on October 10.

Recreation Programmer Dominique Whisby says this year will look different because of the pandemic.

"We are asking that people do still continue to socially distance themselves and wear masks," she said.

There will be live music, doggy bags, a costume contest and more!

"It's a fall festival for dogs or puppies," Whisby said.

Whisby encourages people to come and get their dogs outside.

"It's just really going to be a great time. I'm sure the dogs are ready to kind of get out of the house like we are," she said.

Dogs are not required to be on a leash, but she says they will ask people to leave if their dog gets aggressive.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Macon Dog Park is located at 831 Adams Street.