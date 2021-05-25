Macon-Bibb County plans to open five recycling drop-off locations

Waste Management is training new employees and they say they hope to be back to full capacity soon

Macon-Bibb County has seen more than three weeks of recycling delays. On Tuesday, the mayor and county manager talked about some solutions.

County manager Keith Moffett addressed the commission about the delays. The trash contractor, Advanced Disposal, now known as Waste Management, has blamed the problem on staffing shortages.

Now they’re telling Moffett they’ve hired eight to 12 new people this month.

He says the company is training those new employees, and that due to the staffing shortage, the company is having to move drivers from the recycling route to normal household trash pickup.

“This is a third-party issue, not our issue directly. We retain these folks to represent us. They're doing the best job they can with what they have to work with. This is not unique to Macon-Bibb County,” he said.

Several 13WMAZ viewers have contacted us asking if recycling has been suspended, so we reached out to Waste Management and the county.

The company and Moffett confirmed recycling pickup has NOT been suspended, and Waste Management says they hope to be back to full capacity soon.

The county announced that they’ll have five fire stations open by Friday where people can drop off their recycling.

They are: Station 1 on Coliseum Drive, Station 3 on Napier Avenue, Station 11 on Riverside, Station 107 on Jones Road, and Station 110 on Heath Road.

