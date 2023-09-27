Macon-Bibb County sees a decline in package thefts, cameras are one reason

While it's convenient to have packages arrive at your door, there are still a few things you should look out for.

MACON, Ga. — If you're one of the many people who shop online, you've probably been eager to get your long-awaited package on your doorstep. If you're one of the unlucky ones, your package may have been stolen by a porch pirate.

It happened to Joshua Peacock and he caught it all on camera.

"It was very alarming seeing that on the camera. What if I'm sleeping and someone is lurking around?" Peacock said.

According to the Bibb Sheriff's Office 125 package thefts were reported in 2021, 98 in 2022. So far in 2023, the area has seen 83 package thefts.

Capt. George Meadows with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says cameras around your house to one at your front door will not only help keep the thieves away but will also help them find the thief.

"We want to catch those guys. The best way to do it is a good shot of them looking into your camera at your door," Meadows said.

Tracking your package, creating a neighborhood watch, leaving instructions on a secure area for the delivery person to leave the package around your home, and having it delivered at a drop point location like a post office are all ways you can protect your packages.

Peacock says he requested a vacation hold, but his package still was delivered.

He's thankful the person got away only with laundry detergent.