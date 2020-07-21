Macon-Bibb County Solid Waste Department temporarily suspends yard, bulk waste collection

Employees came in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Now, those employees are being tested.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Solid Waste Department says they were forced to suspend yard and bulk waste collection because of a staffing shortage caused by COVID-19.

"This been out here for two weeks now," says James Lyons, who lives in the Fort Hill neighborhood.

Lyons learned that his couch may not be picked up anytime soon.

The Solid Waste Department stopped collection last Tuesday, July 14.

County spokesperson Chris Floore says they've had to temporarily suspend collection because some of their employees have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. So, those employees are being tested and won't be at work.

Now, the department says they're unable to staff a collection crew.

"It's something we're doing with all of our departments. So if someone does come in close contact, we're asking they go get tested. It's one of the ways we're trying to protect our employees health as well as our communities health," Floore said.

This temporary suspension applies for yard and bulk waste collection as well as commercial pickup, government offices collection and illegal dumping.

Floore added that this does not affect normal trash pick up. Normal trash collection is taken care of by Advanced Disposal.

Lyons says he's worried this temporary suspension will lead to his community being trashed even more.

"Everywhere I go, it's trash. The whole neighborhood is trash," Lyons said.

Floore says the Emergency Management Agency is contacting private collection services that are approved for contracting in emergency situations like this one.

As for when those county employees will return to work, that depends on when the test results come back.

"When you have most of your normal crews go out, either with a case or having to be tested, it does impact services," Floore said. "We ask for people's patience. This could be a couple days, or this could be a couple weeks. It all depends on the results of those tests."

The county says special collection fees for larger piles of yard waste will be waived once private crews have been assigned to routes and county employees return to work.

The county says if you have a pile of yard waste that was not collected last week or during this time, to report it using SeeClickFix or by calling the Solid Waste Department at 478-803-0499.

