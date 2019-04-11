MACON, Ga. — Damonte Reeves still has some of his moving boxes on this curb, along with a mattress, waiting for the solid waste department to pick up.

"We kind of just moved in a not too long ago, said Reeves.

Advanced Disposal empties your trash cans, but Macon-Bibb's Solid Waste Department is responsible for bulky items like mattresses and yard waste.

"They come when they're supposed to and they usually pick up everything,"said Reeves.

There's usually a fee for those larger items, but he's in luck.

The county is hosting a holiday cleanup event where they're waiving those fees. Each neighborhood will be given a week where they get free pick-up.

Approved Items:

yard waste

leaves in a bag or container

furniture

appliances

excess household garbage

building materials

car tires off of the rim

Items NOT included:

dirt

brick

concrete

paint

pesticides

gasoline

kerosene

freon

tires

trees stumps

shingles or insulation

It's supposed to prevent a bigger mess.

Pat Raines, the head of Bibb County's Solid Waste Department, says illegal dumpsites are becoming more prevalent.

"We have one 5 minutes away in Bloomfield. Public works had just done one in east Macon on Center street. that was a street you couldn't even get down," said Raines.

She says the cleanup will also deter people from dumping their trash and causing entire roads to be blocked with discarded mattresses, TVs and furniture.

The solid waste department and public works both work together to clean up the mess, but Raines says she hopes this will encourage people to get rid of everything they have and take pride in their community.

"It will help with clearing out people's basements from things that really need to be gone," said Reeves.

Reeves says he has more stuff he could probably throw away.

The cleanup starts on November 4th and goes until December 20th.

