UPDATE, 11 p.m.:

Macon-Bibb Battalion Chief Shaun Hart says they believe the building is vacant. He says it took about an hour to put the fire out. Crews are still on the scene checking for any hot spots, and traffic is still being rerouted.

No one was hurt in the fire.

----

UPDATE, 10:20 p.m.:

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins says the fire started inside of a warehouse on Anthony Road.

He says they are unsure of how it started but are working to determine the cause.

Riggins says the fire is now under control.

------

Several Macon-Bibb County firefighters are battling a structure fire on Mercer University Drive.

Traffic is shut down in both directions on Mercer.

WMAZ

We have a crew on the scene and will have details as they come in.