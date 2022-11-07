Macon-Bibb demolished the 200th blighted home this year

This project has continued in Macon-Bibb as the city's way of beautifying the neighborhoods and creating safe living conditions for families.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb celebrated the demolition of the 200th blighted home.

County workers have been working for more than two years to tear down abandoned and run-down homes. They say these homes breed crime and other problems in Macon neighborhoods.

This home is on Kitchen Street in east Macon.

James Hand serves as assistant pastor of Union Baptist Church located next to the blighted home.

James says he's hoping the church can put the space to good use.

"We're going to get this property and probably make it out of a parking lot." James says. "That's not official, but that's what we're going to try and do."

Mayor Miller says he hopes for the city to demolish the 300th home by fall this year.