Notable landmarks, historic buildings, and parks are all within a short walk or drone flight from Rosa Parks Square.

MACON, Ga. — There's a lot to see in downtown Macon, especially from the vantage point of Drone13.

On a sunny early fall day, our team found perfect flying conditions.

You can see Rosa Parks Square with its grand lawn and a bird's-eye view of the Macon City Auditorium, which claims one of the largest copper roofs in the world.

There's also the historic Southern Trust building with its tiered square Art Deco façade, which was renowned as one of the most modern skyscrapers in the southeast when it was built in 1941. It featured air conditioning and elevators.

In the distance there are two of Macon's tallest buildings -- the Fickling Building and the BB&T building.

Right across the street is the Macon-Bibb County Government Center, built more than 180 years ago. It started out as a headquarters for the Monroe Railroad and Banking Company, but also served as a city hall, and even a hospital and temporary state capitol during the Civil War.

Just a short turn to the east you'll find Poplar Street Park. The design has changed a lot from the plan created by renowned urban designer Walter Hood in the 1990s, but it still captures the spirit of his "comfortable, enjoyable, backyard" concept.

The far end of the street is a huge attraction during the holidays when it is lit up with Christmas lights.

Right across from the corner of the Macon-Bibb Government Building and its eternal flame, there's the distinctive brick Armory Ballroom building with its red brick and castle-like tower.

While Drone 13 gives you a whole new perspective on downtown Macon, you'll still find plenty of restaurants and shops to explore down at ground-level.