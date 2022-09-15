Macon-Bibb EMA set to host first emergency fair for friends, families

The agency wanted to give people in Macon an opportunity to have resources they can use in case of a disaster like severe weather.

MACON, Ga. — This Saturday, families can get some advice from specialist on how to prepare for emergencies like natural disasters.

The Macon-Bibb County emergency Management Agency will host it's first Emergency Preparedness Fair.

EMA says the event is free for friends and families, and it's an opportunity for people to learn proper practices in case of disasters like severe weather.

The event will have a few partners like American Red Cross and Bibb-County's fire department, and prizes like weather radios and back packs filled with supplies.

Administrative Officer Moranda Guy says anything can happen and their team wants to make sure everyone is prepared.

"We wanna make sure that out families have the tools and resources to be ready for emergencies," Guy says.

"We always say three things: build a kit, make a plan and be informed."