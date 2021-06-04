Macon-Bibb Fire and Arson investigator Ben Gleaton dies from motorcycle crash injuries

Gleaton and his wife Sherry were riding the bike together when it happened.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Fire and Arson Investigator Ben Gleaton has died.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says Gleaton died just before at 2 p.m. from injuries he got in a motorcycle crash on March 13.

The Friday night accident left Gleaton seriously hurt after the motorcycle he was riding went off road around 9:30 p.m.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said it happened on U.S. 80 near Tidwell Road.

They say a three-wheeled Harley Davidson went off the road, traveled down the shoulder and rolled over.

Gleaton and his 47-year-old wife Sherry were riding the bike together when it happened.